Israeli aerospace firm donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s leading aerospace and aviation manufacturer, has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as a goodwill gesture.The oxygen concentrators were handed over by Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, to Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR) at BEL corporate office in Bengaluru.

“We would like to express our sincere, heartfelt thanks to IAI for its pro-active and timely support in providing a large number of oxygen concentrators to BEL. It is a kind, thoughtful and generous gesture from IAI to have extended a prompt helping hand to our employees and their families who are facing extreme hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Anandi Ramalingam.

Shivakumaran said the 100 oxygen concentrators will be dispatched for use at nine units spread across the country. “This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of oxygen, and can also be used for home care of our employees in case of emergency,” he said.