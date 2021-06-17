STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Public transport may restart in Bengaluru with curbs next week

Public transport, albeit with restrictions, is likely to restart in the second phase of the unlock period.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

It was business as usual in Bengaluru’s CBD on Wednesday with the roads as congested as pre-Covid days|ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public transport, albeit with restrictions, is likely to restart in the second phase of the unlock period. It is also likely that religious places will also be opened, but a final decision will be taken by the government after detailed consultations with the Technical Advisory Committee and other experts, BBMP  Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, he said, even as Covid-19 cases are coming down, the virus is contagious and so decisions are being taken to ensure that there is no rise. He asserted that no relaxations will be announced before June 21. Markets cannot be opened up immediately as there could be overcrowding, leading to rise in cases. A decision on opening of malls, theatres and gyms is also yet to be taken. It has also been seen in the past that many people had gathered in religious places, leading to rise in cases, so the government is yet to take a final decision on this, he noted.

If pubic transport is allowed, discussions are on regarding allowing only 50% seating capacity. Citizens will have to be  careful while moving around as the government, officials, front line warriors, health care workers and medical staff have worked over time to bring the situation under control, he said. The number of Covid Care Centres have been reduced, but they have not been dismantled. They could be opened up if required again, he added. 

Third Phase (July 5 - 19) Unlock 3.0
Pubs, Bars (50%)
Gyms, Yoga centres (50%) 
Places of worship
Cinemas (50%)
Sports(indoor/outdoor), Clubs 
Swimming pools 
Public washrooms, toilets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public transport bengaluru COVID 19 unlock
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp