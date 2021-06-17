Public transport may restart in Bengaluru with curbs next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public transport, albeit with restrictions, is likely to restart in the second phase of the unlock period. It is also likely that religious places will also be opened, but a final decision will be taken by the government after detailed consultations with the Technical Advisory Committee and other experts, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, he said, even as Covid-19 cases are coming down, the virus is contagious and so decisions are being taken to ensure that there is no rise. He asserted that no relaxations will be announced before June 21. Markets cannot be opened up immediately as there could be overcrowding, leading to rise in cases. A decision on opening of malls, theatres and gyms is also yet to be taken. It has also been seen in the past that many people had gathered in religious places, leading to rise in cases, so the government is yet to take a final decision on this, he noted.

If pubic transport is allowed, discussions are on regarding allowing only 50% seating capacity. Citizens will have to be careful while moving around as the government, officials, front line warriors, health care workers and medical staff have worked over time to bring the situation under control, he said. The number of Covid Care Centres have been reduced, but they have not been dismantled. They could be opened up if required again, he added.

Third Phase (July 5 - 19) Unlock 3.0

Pubs, Bars (50%)

Gyms, Yoga centres (50%)

Places of worship

Cinemas (50%)

Sports(indoor/outdoor), Clubs

Swimming pools

Public washrooms, toilets