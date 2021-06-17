STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Road to recovery

Here is a step-by-step process to help you regain your full health after testing Covid positive

Published: 17th June 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr.Brunda MS
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are recovering from Covid or have returned home from the hospital, you will face smaller battles every day until you get back to your routine life. Recovering from Covid can usually take anywhere from a month or two to as much as a year depending on the severity of the infection.

Hence, during this period it is important to ensure that you are safe and are constantly following the simple rule of following social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation. Post infection, patients often experience weakness, fatigue and dry cough that is as painful as it was during the initial days of the infection. The viral load is immense and weakens the body a lot. (The author is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital)

Tips to manage dry cough

A dry cough can put a great amount of strain on a patient’s throat post recovering or while recovering. This can be a painful experience for the patients. In order to manage, adopt the following practices

Stay hydrated by drinking warm water.

While swallowing take small sips of water.

If you are having an itchy throat then it is advisable to have warm drinks with honey and lemon that are soothing to the throat.

Practice steam inhalation for at least thrice a day to loosen the phlegm congested in lungs.

Walk around your room to ensure better functioning of the lungs.

Tips to manage fatigue

After having battled the virus, one’s body becomes weak and many people often feel drained. Taking care of oneself and managing fatigue even if your body has killed off all the viruses becomes crucial during this period. Chronic fatigue is a type of fatigue that lasts for more than six weeks. Manage it by taking necessary steps such as:

Allow proper restoration of both physical and mental well being

Ensure proper planning for demanding and arduous tasks

Ensure proper sleep and avoid stress and exertion

Other tips

Continue having multi-vitamins like vitamin C and Zinc tablets that are recommended by doctors after you test negative.

Drink lots of juice and milk to strengthen your muscles and boost your immunity.

Include foods that are rich in protein and antioxidants in the diet and consume lots of vegetables that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Keep an eye on your oxygen level and rest well for at least 10 days even after testing negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp