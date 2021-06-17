Road to recovery

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are recovering from Covid or have returned home from the hospital, you will face smaller battles every day until you get back to your routine life. Recovering from Covid can usually take anywhere from a month or two to as much as a year depending on the severity of the infection.

Hence, during this period it is important to ensure that you are safe and are constantly following the simple rule of following social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation. Post infection, patients often experience weakness, fatigue and dry cough that is as painful as it was during the initial days of the infection. The viral load is immense and weakens the body a lot. (The author is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital)

Tips to manage dry cough

A dry cough can put a great amount of strain on a patient’s throat post recovering or while recovering. This can be a painful experience for the patients. In order to manage, adopt the following practices

Stay hydrated by drinking warm water.

While swallowing take small sips of water.

If you are having an itchy throat then it is advisable to have warm drinks with honey and lemon that are soothing to the throat.

Practice steam inhalation for at least thrice a day to loosen the phlegm congested in lungs.

Walk around your room to ensure better functioning of the lungs.

Tips to manage fatigue

After having battled the virus, one’s body becomes weak and many people often feel drained. Taking care of oneself and managing fatigue even if your body has killed off all the viruses becomes crucial during this period. Chronic fatigue is a type of fatigue that lasts for more than six weeks. Manage it by taking necessary steps such as:

Allow proper restoration of both physical and mental well being

Ensure proper planning for demanding and arduous tasks

Ensure proper sleep and avoid stress and exertion

Other tips

Continue having multi-vitamins like vitamin C and Zinc tablets that are recommended by doctors after you test negative.

Drink lots of juice and milk to strengthen your muscles and boost your immunity.

Include foods that are rich in protein and antioxidants in the diet and consume lots of vegetables that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Keep an eye on your oxygen level and rest well for at least 10 days even after testing negative.