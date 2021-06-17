Sputnik V coming to Bengaluru soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced on Wednesday that the limited pilot soft launch of the Russian vaccine for Covid-19, Sputnik V, that was initiated in Hyderabad on May 14, has now been scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur. More cities will be added in the next few days.

Dr Reddy’s, in a press release, said that being a limited pilot phase presently, registration on CoWIN is not open yet for Sputnik. It will be thrown open at the time of the commercial launch, which will take place as soon as the pilot is in its last leg.It said, “This pilot phase has allowed us to test our cold storage arrangements of -18°C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of our commercial launch.”

It further said, “Adequate numbers of cold chain units are being deployed, and the last-mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine. All necessarysupply arrangements are being executed to ensure availability of both dose components in the right quantity and at the right time at partner hospitals. Once the pilot phase is completed, Dr Reddy’s will announce the commercial launch of Sputnik V.”