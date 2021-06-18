Former cricketer passes away due to cardiac arrest

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna (71) breathed his last on Thursday morning, following a cardiac arrest. The all-rounder, who took 194 wickets and 2,297 runs in 80 first-class matches, brought accolades for Karnataka, helping the state win three Ranji Trophy titles.

A terrific spinner, who could bowl both the Chinaman and slow left arm, Vijayakrishna was a rare kind of bowler. Despite his talent, Vijayakrishna, who started his domestic career in the 1968-69, never got an opportunity to represent India at the international level due to the sheer competition that existed during the time. India’s greats like Bishan Singh Bedi, BS Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna also belonged to the same era.

“He had a lot of variations in his bowling armoury, and troubled batsmen regularly. If Bishan and all those players were not there during the time, he would have played for India. That era was different, India had some world-class spinners. If you just look at left arm spinners, then you had Bishan, Dilip Doshi. It is due to such kind of competition then, that he did not get a break,” said former Karnataka player Sudhakar Rao.