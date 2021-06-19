85 vehicles booked for having name boards on vehicles in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police on Saturday conducted a special drive against the usage of names and defective number plates and booked 85 cases. The drive was conducted across the West traffic division which has around 18 police stations including Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Jalahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Byatarayanapura, Magadi Road and other areas.

The vehicle owners were warned not to put the names of their organizations or use fancy numbers which is violation according to the Motor vehicles Act.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (West - Traffic), said that 42,500 fine amount has been collected and all 85 defective number plate boards were removed at the spot. The drive will be continued.

The drive was followed by High Court order against defective number plates following a writ petition. The vehicles were caught by traffic police had names of organizations of pro-Kannada, anti corruption and human rights. Even cabs which are taken by the government department on rent are also carrying the state government logo along with the number plates , a senior police officer added.

