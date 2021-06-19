STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Boeing India, DFY, SELCO foundation jointly set up 100-bed Covid care centre in Bengaluru

As the second wave is gradually receding, the state administrations as well as the Central government have started preparing for the possible third wave.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre. (Representational Photo | Express)

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre. (Representational Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Boeing India along with Doctors For You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation has set up a 100 oxygenated bed facility for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, a statement said on Saturday.

The facility, which has been set up in the campus of the Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd (KSPCL) in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, has been handed over to the Karnataka government, Boeing India's statement noted.

"Boeing India has funded the facility. Doctors for You is providing the necessary staff and care, while SELCO Foundation has set up the pre-fabricated facility. KSPCL provided the land necessary to set up the hospital," the statement mentioned.

The hospital was built from the ground up in less than 20 days, it stated.

"Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20 beds for High Dependency Units (HDU) ward," it noted.

The KSPCL campus in Yelahanka was chosen because of its proximity to an already existing oxygen generation plant, it stated.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last few months.

As the second wave is gradually receding, the state administrations as well as the Central government have started preparing for the possible third wave.

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fighting Covid COVID 19 in India Doctors For You Boeing India
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp