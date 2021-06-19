Boeing India, DFY, SELCO foundation jointly set up 100-bed Covid care centre in Bengaluru

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Boeing India along with Doctors For You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation has set up a 100 oxygenated bed facility for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, a statement said on Saturday.

The facility, which has been set up in the campus of the Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd (KSPCL) in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, has been handed over to the Karnataka government, Boeing India's statement noted.

"Boeing India has funded the facility. Doctors for You is providing the necessary staff and care, while SELCO Foundation has set up the pre-fabricated facility. KSPCL provided the land necessary to set up the hospital," the statement mentioned.

The hospital was built from the ground up in less than 20 days, it stated.

"Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20 beds for High Dependency Units (HDU) ward," it noted.

The KSPCL campus in Yelahanka was chosen because of its proximity to an already existing oxygen generation plant, it stated.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last few months.

As the second wave is gradually receding, the state administrations as well as the Central government have started preparing for the possible third wave.

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

ALSO WATCH: