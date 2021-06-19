Night and weekend curfew to continue in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next phase of unlock from June 21, it is likely that public transport will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Also, night curfew will continue. However, a final decision will be taken by the government, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said there are many inquiries and requests pouring in regarding opening of many commercial activities and services. But, in the light of the Covid-19 situation, every aspect is being analysed and discussions are being held keeping the safety of people in mind. It is, however, likely that public transport may resume with some restrictions, he hinted.

On the preparations for the possible Covid-19 third wave, Gupta said all steps taken during the second wave will be further intensified and implemented much ahead —like setting up Covid Care Centres, physical traigingcentres, vaccination drive and provision for oxygen facilities. The government is also in talks with corporate firms to set up more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) s a shortage was cited in the second wave, Gaurav Gupta noted. Night curfew will continue and only some activities will be allowed, he added.

To a question on when the third wave can be expected, he said, “There is no date or time. It will strike when people let their guard down and not wear masks, be part of public gatherings (and not follow COVID protocol). So it is up to citizens that cases do not rise again. The weekend curfew as announced by the government will be strictly implemented.”