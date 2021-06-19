Plate perfect for papa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dark chocolate bread pudding

Ingredients

Semi-sweet chocolate - 200 g

Cream - 1 cup (240 ml)

Milk - 1 cup (240 ml)

Eggs - 2

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Sugar - ¼ cup (50 g)

Bread - 226 g (half a loaf approx), cubed

Chocolate chips - ½ cup (95 g)

Method

Melt the chocolate over a double boiler. Once melted, add in the milk and cream and keep stirring till it is all combined

Remove from the heat and leave aside to cool

To make the custard, whisk together sugar, eggs and vanilla extract till well combined

Slowly pour the chocolate cream into this mixture and keep stirring till it is mixed fully

Pour half this custard over the bread and stir till the bread is fully coated. Mix in the chocolate chips

Spread the bread mixture into an 8x8 inch baking dish that has been lightly greased with butter

Pour the remaining custard over the bread and scatter some chocolate chips (optional)

Cover the dish with foil and let it sit at room temperature for 3 hours or in the fridge overnight, so that the bread soaks up the custard n Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius

Bake the bread pudding for 35 minutes with the foil covering the dish. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 mins, till the pudding is set and does not wobble. Serve warm

For the rum sauce

Butter - 2 tbsp (30 g)

White sugar - ¼ cup (50 g)

Brown sugar - ¼ cup (50 g)

Cornflour / cornstarch - 1 tbsp

Milk - ½ cup (120 ml)

Cream - ½ cup (120 ml)

Rum - 3 tbsp (more or less if you like)

Method

In a small bowl, mix together the sugars and cornflour

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat

Add the sugar mixture and stir

Add the cream and milk

Keep stirring till the sauce thickens

Remove from the heat and add the rum

Pour over the bread pudding while the sauce is still warm

- Marika Mammen Appiah (@marianas.lifeofpie on Instagram)

Capsicum bajjis

Ingredients

Capsicum: 1 big capsicum,deseeded and cut in cubes

Besan/Bengal gram powder: 3 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp or lesser

Salt: to taste

Cumin: 1.5 tbsp, ground as fine as possible

Water: 3 tsp or lesser

Oil: 6-7 tbsp

Method

Wash and chop the capsicum. Remove the seeds and chop into flat cubes

Grind the cumin into a fine powder, add all the dry ingredients together

Add water very slowly into the dry ingredients and mix till you have a smooth consistency. It shouldn’t be runny or thick.

Heat up the oil in a wok on a medium flame.

Coat the capsicum pieces in the batter 4-5 at a time.

Once the oil is hot, you can start adding the capsicum. Let each piece cook on both sides before you remove it.

Dry on a cloth or a kitchen towel so excess oil drains out.

Best eaten hot and with a cup of tea!

PS: If you have excess batter, grab a potato, slice up and repeat. - Prathyusha Kokku (@ prathyueats on Instagram)

Apple crumble

Ingredients

Apples (peeled and cut into cubes) - 6

Granulated sugar (caster sugar) - 2 tbsp

Cinnamon powder (for apples) - 3/4 tsp

Lemon juice - 1 and 1/2 tsp

Brown sugar - 1 cup

Plain oats - 3/4 cup

Cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp

Flour/Maida - 3/4 cup

Unsalted butter (cold and cut into cubes) - 1/2 cup or 113g n Salt - a pinch

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Prepare a 8*8 baking dish by spreading butter on the bottom and the sides.

In a bowl, add the chopped apples, granulated sugar, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and lemon juice. Mix them nicely and then transfer them into the prepared baking dish.

In a separate bowl, add the brown sugar, oats, cinnamon powder, flour/ maida. Mix the ingredients well and then add the cubed pieces of cold butter. You can cut up the butter with a pastry knife or with your hands till the mixture becomes crumbly. The mixture should have peasized crumbs. It is important the butter is cold so that it doesn’t melt when you cut it up with your hands.

Put the crumble mixture on top of the apples. Try and cover the whole dish with the crumble. Pat it down slightly so that it is even. Put the dish in the oven for 40 to 50 minutes till you can see it getting golden brown on top and bubbling slightly.

You can drizzle some chocolate sauce once it is out of the oven but it is not mandatory.

Eat it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, just how my dad likes it! - Naomi Menon (@cakebakerepeat on Instagram)