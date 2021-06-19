Premium FAR proposal gets govt nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long-pending proposal of the urban development department and planning authorities to introduce premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), got the go-ahead from the government on Thursday. A notification was issued by UDD.

“Though the rules have been announced now, its implementation by the planning authorities will take at least 3-4 months because they will have to amend zoning regulations and submit the draft to the government to seek approval, then seek public opinion before announcing the final order. The notification approves premium FAR and the permissible limit,” explained a UDD official.

According to the notification, the premium FAR over and above the ordinary permissible FAR not exceeding 0.6 times shall be allowed at the building site, abutting a road width of not less than nine metres. The notification also said the FAR charges shall not be less than 50 per cent of the guidance value of the additional sital area.

The UDD official explained that earlier, it was planned that premium FAR (or alternate TDR) would be 1km area around mega infrastructure projects like PRR, ORR, Namma Metro and Suburban Rail. Later, realising the stretch of these infrastructure works, the suggestion was withdrawn and proposed to be 500 metres. But now, the government has decided to leave it to the planning authorities like BDA or others to define it on the master plan. The need for the revision rose because while in TDR, the buyer purchases it from partners, in premium FAR, the buyer purchases it from the government. So it has been decided that the permissible FAR and maximum allowable FAR be defined by the government, the official said.