STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Premium FAR proposal gets govt nod

Later, realising the stretch of these infrastructure works, the suggestion was withdrawn and proposed to be 500 metres.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long-pending proposal of the urban development department and planning authorities to introduce premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), got the go-ahead from the government on Thursday. A notification was issued by UDD.

“Though the rules have been announced now, its implementation by the planning authorities will take at least 3-4 months because they will have to amend zoning regulations and submit the draft to the government to seek approval, then seek public opinion before announcing the final order. The notification approves premium FAR and the permissible limit,” explained a UDD official.

According to the notification, the premium FAR over and above the ordinary permissible FAR not exceeding 0.6 times shall be allowed at the building site, abutting a road width of not less than nine metres. The notification also said the FAR charges shall not be less than 50 per cent of the guidance value of the additional sital area.

The UDD official explained that earlier, it was planned that premium FAR (or alternate TDR) would be 1km area around mega infrastructure projects like PRR, ORR, Namma Metro and Suburban Rail. Later, realising the stretch of these infrastructure works, the suggestion was withdrawn and proposed to be 500 metres. But now, the government has decided to leave it to the planning authorities like BDA or others to define it on the master plan. The need for the revision rose because while in TDR, the buyer purchases it from partners, in premium FAR, the buyer purchases it from the government. So it has been decided that the permissible FAR and maximum allowable FAR be defined by the government, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Floor Area Ratio
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp