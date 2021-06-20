College curriculum to get NEP touch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department has formed several committees of experts to give a makeover to the curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the State, to be in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP).

The government has constituted three committees under Faculty of Arts (Social Sciences, Humanities, Fine Arts & Visual Arts), three committees for Faculty of Sciences (Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Chemical & Biological Sciences, Earth Sciences), one committee under the Faculty of Commerce & Management and one committee for the Faculty of Engineering.The curriculum worked out by these panels will come into effect from the current academic year.

Prof Y S Siddegowda, Vice-Chancellor, Tumakuru University, will Head the Social Sciences Committee of 13 members. Prof DB Naik, Vice-Chancellor, Kannada Janapada University, Shiggavi, will head the Humanities Committee of seven members. Prof Nagesh V Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, GH Music & Performing Arts University, Mysuru will head the Fine Arts & Visual Committee of six members. Prof G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysuru, will head the Physical & Mathematical Sciences Committee of 11 members. Prof KB Gudasi, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dharwad, will head the Chemical and Biological Sciences Committee of 11 members. Prof AM Pathan, Vice-Chancellor, KBN University, Kalaburagi, will head the Earth Sciences Committee of seven members.