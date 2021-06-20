Congress wants House panel probe into graft charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar has demanded the government to constitute a Joint House Committee to probe alleged irregularities in the Irrigation Department and other allegations made by BJP legislators.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the Congress leader said BJP leaders themselves have alleged that the Irrigation Department violated norms in awarding tenders. Shivakumar also said he wanted to take it up in the Assembly. He asked the CM to convene the Assembly session as other states will be holding sessions and suggested that, if it is not possible, it can even be held virtually to discuss issues.

He said the party will face polls under collective leadership. Anyone, including himself, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjuna Kharge, G Parameshwara can aspire to become the CM, but their aim is to bring the party to power. Asked about party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statements regarding the next CM, Shivakumar said everyone must refrain from making such statements.