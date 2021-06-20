Take steps to tackle floods, Yediyurappa tells DCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed all Deputy Commissioners to identify flood-prone villages in their districts and take necessary measures to tackle the situation, including shifting people to safer places.

The CM on Saturday held a video-conference with the DCs of 20 flood-prone districts to review the situation. For the first time, the State Flood Management Action Plan 2021, a gram panchayat-level disaster management action plan, has been prepared and 1,710 villages identified as flood-prone.

Many residents of villages that have been shifted due to the floods are hesitant to move in, the CM said and directed the officers to take necessary action to provide proper infrastructure in such villages (safer locations) by taking people into confidence and shift them.

The DCs have been directed to set up relief centres with the necessary infrastructure and provide medical facilities to the people. Inter-state coordination has been established to facilitate information exchange on the flow of water to reservoirs to manage the flood situation.

A flood forecast cell has been established at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and around Rs 1,000 crore is available with the DCs for disaster management.