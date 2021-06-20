What if CET marks are tied? Confusion prevails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students are confused about the criterion that will be used as a tiebreaker in case two of them get the same rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, as Class 12 exams have been cancelled this year.

The CET has allowed all candidates to take the test this year. Students said that some of them getting similar ranks could be a problem. Govind, a student, said, “We are waiting for a solution. We didn’t care much about the Class 11 examination, but we will not be satisfied if those marks are not considered.”

Hemant, another student, said that JEE marks could be considered as two sessions are done. Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education said the solution has already been notified. “The scores of each subject would be compared. For instance, Physics, and then (if the tie persists), it would move to the next subject,” he said.