Why no Kannada training for MPs, asks KDA 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracy is organising 30 hours of virtual language classes for all MPs and officials from June 22 where they will be given training in six foreign languages and six Indian languages. However, the Kannada Development Authority has raised objections for not including Kannada.

The six foreign languages are French, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian, Spanish and German, while the six Indian languages are Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Odia. KDA chairman T S Nagabharana said they do not have any issues with including other languages, but it has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. “Karnataka has elected the highest number of MPs to Lok Sabha and if they do not include Kannada in the list, we will protest “ he warned.