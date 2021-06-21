Bengaluru sees dip in COVID vaccine coverage, inconsistent supply blamed

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when experts have emphasised on the need to increase vaccination coverage ahead of the possible third wave of Covid-19, Bengaluru has fallen short of achieving its target of vaccinating one lakh people daily for the last few days.

According to the data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid-19 war room, the number has been fluctuating between 25,000 and 77,000 per day as against the target of 1 lakh.

On June 8, 82,093 people were vaccinated, followed by 78,714 on June 9 and 1,02,409 on June 11.

While, 27,150 people were vaccinated on June 13, the number increased to 61,389 on June 14. It, however, fell to 57,431 on June 15 and 55,929 on June 16.

It increased to 62,566 on June 17 and touched 77,718 on June 18. Admitting a dip in vaccination, BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Randeep D, said, “We are facing hurdles in supply.

We are trying to have a system in place. We have been told that the supply issue will be addressed soon. There is also a problem where people, taking their second dose, use another phone number while registering … as a result they don’t show up in the system.”

BBMP has received 1,80,000 doses in the last 10 days with an average daily vaccination of 28,000 as the supply is inconsistent.

“Usually, we receive 35,000 doses of Covishield every three days once. We last received Covaxin on June 5,” a BBMP official said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government aims to vaccinate 1 lakh people each day.

“On Saturday, we received 4.66 lakh doses of Covishield and 25,000 doses of Covaxin from the Government of India. On Friday, we got 4.83 lakh doses of Covishield. So, there is no shortage of vaccine. We are aiming to inoculate 12 lakh adults in the city within this month taking the overall vaccination coverage in the city from the present 33 lakh to 45 lakh. For the next 12 days, we will inoculate at least 1 lakh people each day. It is estimated that the adult population in the city is 91 lakh. Our aim is to vaccinate them before the third wave—that is expected in October,” he said.

Meanwhile, heads of mid-sized hospitals rue that they are facing problems in getting the vaccines.

“It is easy to vaccinate more people if mid-sized hospitals too are supplied with vaccines. Access to vaccines should not be limited to just government and corporate hospitals....,” said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, MD, Ace Suhas Hospital.

BBMP aims to jab 65,000 people today

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Sunday said that a mass-vaccination camp is being organised in the city on Monday following a nationwide vaccination campaign call given by the Union Government.

He said the BBMP aims to vaccinate 65,000 people in the city and a micro-management plan has also been prepared. Priority will be given to those above the age of 45 and those seeking second dose, health and frontline workers, and eligible beneficiaries recognised by the government in the age group of 18-44.

Covaxin is available and the first dose will be given to those above the age of 45, he added. He also said as per the directives of the Union Health Ministry, gap between two doses of Covisheild has been revised from 4 weeks to 12-16 weeks for people going abroad in BBMP limits.

Students going aborad to study, professionals going to work and sportspersons heading to the Tokyo Olympics will be administered the second dose after 28 days of receiving the first dose.

A vaccination centre will function at Bengaluru University City College from June 22. For details, call 9343793046/9591879025/9880037365. Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the mass-vaccination drive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University and Research Centre in Bengaluru at 11 am on Monday. The state aims to inoculate 7 lakh people on Monday.