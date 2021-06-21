STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees dip in COVID vaccine coverage, inconsistent supply blamed

On June 8, 82,093 people were vaccinated, followed by 78,714 on June 9 and 1,02,409 on June 11.

Published: 21st June 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when experts have emphasised on the need to increase vaccination coverage ahead of the possible third wave of Covid-19, Bengaluru has fallen short of achieving its target of vaccinating one lakh people daily for the last few days.

According to the data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid-19 war room, the number has been fluctuating between 25,000 and 77,000 per day as against the target of 1 lakh.  

On June 8, 82,093 people were vaccinated, followed by 78,714 on June 9 and 1,02,409 on June 11.

While, 27,150 people were vaccinated on June 13, the number increased to 61,389 on June 14. It, however, fell to 57,431 on June 15 and 55,929 on June 16.

It increased to 62,566 on June 17 and touched 77,718 on June 18. Admitting a dip in vaccination, BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Randeep D, said, “We are facing hurdles in supply.

We are trying to have a system in place. We have been told that the supply issue will be addressed soon. There is also a problem where people, taking their second dose, use another phone number while registering … as a result they don’t show up in the system.”

BBMP has received 1,80,000 doses in the last 10 days with an average daily vaccination of 28,000 as the supply is inconsistent.

“Usually, we receive 35,000 doses of Covishield every three days once. We last received Covaxin on June 5,” a BBMP official said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government aims to vaccinate 1 lakh people each day.

“On Saturday, we received 4.66 lakh doses of Covishield and 25,000 doses of Covaxin from the Government of India. On Friday, we got 4.83 lakh doses of Covishield. So, there is no shortage of vaccine. We are aiming to inoculate 12 lakh adults in the city within this month taking the overall vaccination coverage in the city from the present 33 lakh to 45 lakh. For the next 12 days, we will inoculate at least 1 lakh people each day. It is estimated that the adult population in the city is 91 lakh. Our aim is to vaccinate them before the third wave—that is expected in October,” he said.  

Meanwhile, heads of mid-sized hospitals rue that they are facing problems in getting the vaccines.

“It is easy to vaccinate more people if mid-sized hospitals too are supplied with vaccines. Access to vaccines should not be limited to just government and corporate hospitals....,” said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, MD, Ace Suhas Hospital.

BBMP aims to jab 65,000 people today

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Sunday said that a mass-vaccination camp is being organised in the city on Monday following a nationwide vaccination campaign call given by the Union Government.

He said the BBMP aims to vaccinate 65,000 people in the city and a micro-management plan has also been prepared. Priority will be given to those above the age of 45 and those seeking second dose, health and frontline workers, and eligible beneficiaries recognised by the government in the age group of 18-44.

Covaxin is available and the first dose will be given to those above the age of 45, he added. He also said as per the directives of the Union Health Ministry, gap between two doses of Covisheild has been revised from 4 weeks to 12-16 weeks for people going abroad in BBMP limits.

Students going aborad to study, professionals going to work and sportspersons heading to the Tokyo Olympics will be administered the second dose after 28 days of receiving the first dose.

A vaccination centre will function at Bengaluru University City College from June 22.  For details, call 9343793046/9591879025/9880037365. Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the mass-vaccination drive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University and Research Centre in Bengaluru at 11 am on Monday.  The state aims to inoculate 7 lakh people on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp