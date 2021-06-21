STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three teens, two countries, one band

There’s a lot of music in the making in these times, either because of the sheer number of hours being spent indoors, or as a means to handle stress.

Manou Rao, Jaime Dudley, Tanya Shanker

By Express News Service

Three teenagers – Manou Rao, Jaime Dudley, and Tanya Shanker – who are finding their feet in the music industry have come together to play a tribute to the band Led Zeppelin.

With two of them based in India and the third in France, they have used technology to create a music video which will be released on YouTube on June 21, which happens to be World Music Day.

Led Zeppelin is the famous band from the ’60s which released their unnamed album ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ on November 8, 1971, with most of the songs in the album reaching the top of the charts. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of this album, the three artistes have put together a tribute.

Rao, a 17-year-old student, who has been playing the guitar for about 10 years, says that this collaboration came about owing to the trio’s passion for rock.

“But the main challenge we encountered was not being able to rehearse together,” says Rao, the grandson of Hindustani musician Vidushi Lalith J Rao.

“We want to use rock as a base and see how this could transition into what the trends of today are. To do this, we will try to use our complementary strengths,” adds Rao, who was born in Paris but spent his early years in Bengaluru. 

17-year-old Dudley who is working his way up as a drummer, recalls the exchange of several ideas after which they recorded the tracks virtually.

“It was tough but our manager and mentor Richard Andrew  really helped us,” says the law student, adding that the main challenge was the choice of song because Zeppelin has many hits. With a lot of music being made in these times, Dudley feels that as cliche as it may sound, they mix the old with the new.

“In fact our next project is a cover of Korean superstars BTS and BlackPink,” he says.

