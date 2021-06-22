STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conservationists find rich biodiversity in Singanayakanahalli Lake

They inspected the grassland and interacted with locals, only to find that the trees are not 20-25 years old, as the minor irrigation and forest department have stated.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the time to file objections to Karnataka forest department against felling of 3,613 trees is coming to a close, locals, conservationists and NGO members visited Singanayakanahalli Lake to take stock of the ground situation. They inspected the grassland and interacted with locals, only to find that the trees are not 20-25 years old, as the minor irrigation and forest department have stated.

The trees are actually over 40- 45 years old. “We found a dead fox, ground nests of peafowls, large ant hills, snake pits, herbivore burrows and other grassland wildlife in that area,” they said. Locals said they use the area for cattle grazing and over 1,000 cattle grazers depend on the area. They said that they have been depending on the grassland and pastures for forage for decades.

Conservationists and citizens have written to the deputy conservator of forests and state forest department to look for alternatives. They will also write to the minor irrigation department and chief minister asking for complete details of the project. “Axing trees for water linking and tank restoration cannot be accepted. There is no mention of the habitat, catchment area and the complete project plan,” said Project Vruksha head Vijay Nishanth. Many citizens were shocked to find such a rich biodiversity hotspot in North Bengaluru.

“The area is helping for water catchment and ground water protection. While lake restoration is required, destruction of biodiversity cannot be accepted,” added conservationists. Members of Friends of Lakes demanded the government make public the list of rajakaluves connecting the lakes and Hebbal- Nagawara valley which will connect to Singanayakanahalli and the lakes listed out by Minor Irrigation Department. Meanwhile, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, rendered her support to the conservationists on Monday and launched an online campaign.

