Jakkur to now host heli-tourism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism department has got in-principal approval from Youth and Sports Services department and Airport Authority of India (AII) to use Jakkur aerodrome and five other air strips for heli-tourism purposes, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar announced on Monday.

Speaking after holding a meeting with department officials, he said that Jakkur will be used for landing and take-off purposes. “A circuit will be prepared for tourists across the globe. The heli- tourism services can be even used by VVIPs and for emergency services,” he added. A senior tourism official said that three agencies for the services have also been finalised.