NCB Bengaluru seizes ganja worth Rs 15 crore from truck in Hyderabad

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

The four suspects who have been arrested, with the seized ganja | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, and Hyderabad sub-zone on June 20 “seized more than two tonnes of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 15 crore, from a truck near Pedda Amberpet toll plaza in Hyderabad”, said NCB, Bengaluru zonal director Amit Ghawate. 

“The contraband drug was concealed in 1,080 packets of raw cashewnut shells with each of the packets weighing approximately 2kg,” he said. The officer added that the modus operandi of packing ganja into two-kg compressed bricks is typical of drug traffickers, who source it from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border (AOB).

“The contraband drug was destined for Pune for illegal distribution in retail in the city and Mumbai. Four persons from Osmanabad district -- K Kale, S Kale, C Kale and B Dhoralkar -- were apprehended in this connection,” said Ghawate. He added that ganja is illegally cultivated around the Naxal-infected AOB areas. 

“Ganja from this region finds its way to Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and is also smuggled to Sri Lanka via the sea route. Difficult terrain and inaccessibility makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to periodically destroy illicitly grown ganja. It is also illegally cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North Eastern states,” he added.

Comments

