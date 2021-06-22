Only four business hours a day, 80 lakh boxes of booze sold in 54 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the limited four hours of business (6 am to 10 am) that was allowed during the lockdown, the Excise Department managed to record the sale of 80 lakh boxes of liquor in 54 days. This, according to officials, is almost on par with normal days.

Excise Minister Gopalaiah on Monday said that the department raked in Rs 4,500 crore in revenue from April 1 to June 15, which is 10 per cent more than on normal days for that period. According to official sources, the average liquor sale at present is 1.7 lakh boxes (including Indian Made Liquor and beer) per day, compared to 1.8 lakh boxes on normal days. While one box of IML contains 8.64 litres of liquor, one box of beer contains 7.8 litres.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior Excise official said in the last 54 days, they have sold more than 80 lakh boxes. “While on normal days before the lockdown, average revenue generation was around Rs 65 crore, it was Rs 60 crore per day during the lockdown period. The number is big considering that only four hours of business was allowed till last week. Also, liquor is not being served in any bars or restaurants. The amount would have been much higher,’’ he said.