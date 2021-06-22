STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Peace by piece

Move aside colouring book Jigsaw puzzles are now making a comeback as adults in the city turn to this childhood activity for moments of calm amid the Covid-19 storm

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Urmi Lakhani working on her 5,000-piece puzzle

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you visit Abhishek Naidu’s house, you’re likely to spot an unfinished jigsaw puzzle in his living room. Similarly, at Urmi Lakhani’s home, the bed in her guest room has now been moved aside to make space for a 5,000- piece jigsaw, which will take up half the room. Naidu and Lakhani are just two of the many working professionals who are turning towards this childhood favourite in these pandemic-ridden times. Placing each correct piece of the puzzle brings with it peace, which has been a craving for many at the moment. “These puzzles have come in handy at the craziest of times,” says Lakhani, director of Bangalore Soft Drinks.

The pandemic gave the 30- something a chance to return to her childhood hobby, because, “there is only so much TV you can watch or books you can read.” Her first puzzle in these times was a 1,500-piece one, which she sat down with in March last year, and completed five months ago. Her next mission? “A 5,000-piece scenery of mountains.

There’s a sense of accomplishment at the end,” she says. The benefits to working on a puzzle are as varied as the number of pieces that come within a box. For Urmila Biswas, it turned out to be an effective way to cope with stress. “The best part is that there is no deadline to finish this. It’s a task that is different from work and has no purpose but feels mindful anyway,” says the founder of a communications firm, who, after working on 500-piece puzzle, has now graduated to a 1,000-piece one.

“You can see results with every piece you fit into place. The puzzle grows and the picture gets clearer,” she adds. Perks like these make psychotherapist Sudeeptha Grama suggest the activity to some of her clients as well. In times where not much is in our control, having some sense of structure can be helpful. “There is a definite outcome when one sets out to work on a puzzle, which can be comforting right now,” adds the founder of The Coffeeshop Counsellor. For Naidu, who has been taking part in puzzle swaps with Biswas, the activity has meant returning to the good old days of his childhood. The 33-year-old art curator finds it to be a great family bonding experience.

“That’s why we chose the living room for it. It draws us all away from our individual routines and into a central place,” he says. Naidu’s mother, Snehalatha, has also been enjoying the activity with her grownup sons. “I play scrabble to keep my mind active but my sons never join me. This has been a fun middle ground and it helps us all with memory,” she says. Most are in it for the long run. As Lakhani puts it, “Puzzles teach you patience and perseverance. You may not achieve your goal today or tomorrow but as long you keep trying, you definitely will.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp