Unlock 2.0: Social distance goes for toss in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Unlock 2.0 starting from Monday, social distance went for a toss as people crowded bus-stops and traffic gridlocks greeted motorists on Bengaluru streets. “Shops, bars, hotels, gyms and other commercial establishments opened with 50 per cent capacity. Self-service eateries (darshinis) saw a 10 per cent increase in business, but not at par with the pre-pandemic times,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association president PC Rao.

“Business at hotels was not up to our expectations. Many hoteliers, who have dine-in establishments, did not open fully as they are waiting to see if customers turn up. We cannot call employees back unless customers arrive. The business will not pick up until and unless bachelors return from their hometowns. Also, hotels are allowed to open only till 5 pm. We expect the business to pick up after 10 days,” Rao said.

Gyms were open, but members seemed hesitant to turn up. Karnataka Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association president AV Ravi said, “We are following all precautions. We are sanitising, asking our members to maintain social distance. We are also regularly cleaning the place. We expect the business to pick up after a month. New admissions are not coming and only 3 or 4 out of 10 customers are turning up.”

There are 7,000-odd gyms under the association, although it is not clear how many are still functional, as they were shut for almost two years. They had previously asked the government to be included in the financial relief package, waiver of taxes and electricity bills but their demands were not met. Now, they also have to bear an additional cost if they have to remove ACs and make room for natural ventilation, as the government has not allowed air-conditioned gyms.

Production units and industrial establishments have been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff in all districts. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, passed the order after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate of districts as on June 20, and consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate in certain districts, including Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

BBP MANAGEMENT YET TO TAKE DECISION ON REOPENING

BENGALURU: While some commercial activities have been allowed under Unlock-2, tourism activities are yet to start, including the opening of Bannerghatta Biological Park. Even as the Zoo Authority of Karnataka has left the decision of reopening to the managements and the local administration, BBP management said that the zoo will be opened only after consultation with veterinarians, health department and government officials. “We found that there are many positive cases in and around Bannerghatta villages. The health of the locals is also crucial while opening the zoo, as many staffers are from the vicinity. Also, the SOPs need to be prepared keeping in mind the third wave,” an official said.