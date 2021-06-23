STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP to hold meetings, put up unity show

The decision to hold the meeting was taken at the Core Committee meeting on June 18, when Arun Singh was in Bengaluru. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders MLC Ravikumar, Captain Ganesh Karnik,and MP Eeranna Kadadi at a press confrence  in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the weeks-long acrimony over the leadership struggle, the BJP is preparing to hold a party office-bearers’ meeting on Friday, and state executive meeting on Saturday. Hectic preparations are under way in Bengaluru to hold these meetings, although many party members are expected to participate virtually.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MPs, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda, and legislators are expected to participate in the executive meeting. General Secretary State in-charge Arun Singh, will, however participate virtually. The decision to hold the meeting was taken at the Core Committee meeting on June 18, when Arun Singh was in Bengaluru. 

The BJP will take stock of the Covid situation and vaccination drive, and plans to take up a booth-level vaccination campaign, covering 60,000 booths across Karnataka. They will encourage people to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible and work towards increasing the number of booths, and vaccinating all people coming under them.

With elections to Zilla Panchayats and BBMP still some months away, preparations for these polls may not be the primary matter for discussion, sources said. Speaking to the media, MLC Ravi Kumar, former MLC Ganesh Karnik and MP Eranna Kadadi said the death anniversary of leader Syama Prasad Mookherjee on Wednesday, and birth anniversary on July 6, would be taken up in a big way. Multiple Webex meetings and programmes to plant 11 lakh saplings will be taken up.

They will also take PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to 58,000 booths across the state by getting people to participate. They will also observe June 25 as ‘Black Day’ to remind the nation of the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, when many leaders and journalists had been arrested. CM Yediyurappa, who was then detained under MISA, will be honoured at 11 am at his residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp