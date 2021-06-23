BJP to hold meetings, put up unity show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the weeks-long acrimony over the leadership struggle, the BJP is preparing to hold a party office-bearers’ meeting on Friday, and state executive meeting on Saturday. Hectic preparations are under way in Bengaluru to hold these meetings, although many party members are expected to participate virtually.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MPs, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda, and legislators are expected to participate in the executive meeting. General Secretary State in-charge Arun Singh, will, however participate virtually. The decision to hold the meeting was taken at the Core Committee meeting on June 18, when Arun Singh was in Bengaluru.

The BJP will take stock of the Covid situation and vaccination drive, and plans to take up a booth-level vaccination campaign, covering 60,000 booths across Karnataka. They will encourage people to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible and work towards increasing the number of booths, and vaccinating all people coming under them.

With elections to Zilla Panchayats and BBMP still some months away, preparations for these polls may not be the primary matter for discussion, sources said. Speaking to the media, MLC Ravi Kumar, former MLC Ganesh Karnik and MP Eranna Kadadi said the death anniversary of leader Syama Prasad Mookherjee on Wednesday, and birth anniversary on July 6, would be taken up in a big way. Multiple Webex meetings and programmes to plant 11 lakh saplings will be taken up.

They will also take PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to 58,000 booths across the state by getting people to participate. They will also observe June 25 as ‘Black Day’ to remind the nation of the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, when many leaders and journalists had been arrested. CM Yediyurappa, who was then detained under MISA, will be honoured at 11 am at his residence.