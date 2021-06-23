BSY launches scheme for artists hit by Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched a financial assistance scheme for artists who are under distress due to the pandemic. It was part of the special package announced by the government.

Financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each artist will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Yediyurappa said financial assistance of Rs 6.23 crore is being provided to 20,713 artists in the state. The government has announced a special package of Rs 2,050 crore for those affected by the second wave.

Flower, fruits and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT. People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon, read a statement issued by the CM’s office.

Yediyurappa said the entire process was carried out transparently and beneficiaries get confirmation regarding the transfer of the amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT application.