STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid isolation mimics Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever is a term used to explain the psychological effects on a person if s/he is kept in isolation for a long time

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akash (name changed) has been drinking every day for the last year. Initially, he missed going out and having fun with his friends. He reasoned that there was no harm in having a peg every night to deal with the crushing boredom that was creeping onto him slowly. However, his sense of disconnect only increased with successive lockdowns. He slept poorly and ate unhealthy food. He also became addicted to alcohol. That is when his friends suggested that he should see  a psychologist.

These symptoms are often referred to as Cabin Fever, which is a gamut of emotions expressed by people who have been under isolation for a long time. Psychologists in the city have been seeing a rise in such cases and Akash is only one of Dr Johnsey Thomas’ patients. The psychologist says, “Staying cooped up at home has been taking  a toll on people including children. But I have found that children who live in joint families fare better than those who live in nuclear families in apartment buildings.

With their general play time gone, they can show behavioural issues. The same, however, cannot be told about adults. Many of those who live in joint families want to escape their household responsibilities and take a break.” Dr Rithika Alladi, consultant clinical psychologist, says: “Cabin fever is not a  diagnosable psychological disorder. It is a term that we use to explain the psychological effects on a person if s/he is 
kept in isolation for a long time. This term came up during the times when people had to stay for long periods at home due to the winter season or some ongoing crisis.”

“Due to long periods of home isolation because of Covid-19, people have shown some of these symptoms across all age groups. But the presentation of these symptoms has to do more with the state of mind of a person rather than a particular demographic group. In my practice, I have seen children, adolescents, the elderly and women talk about this. Children, who are not able to express it vocally, might throw tantrums or show other behavioural changes. Adolescents and older age groups have been showing clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety.

They need to channelise these emotions in the right way. An elderly woman who I recently counselled used to be a very social person before the pandemic. After the lockdown, she refused to stay at home and understand how stepping outside can compromise her and her family members’ health. Many are now working more than what they used to in the pre-pandemic days. This has blurred the lines between personal and professional lives, and taken a toll on mental health,” the doctor adds.

Symptoms
Boredom
Irritability
Anxiety
Restlessness
Change in meal timings
Changed sleep 
schedule

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp