Can’t write two semesters exams: Students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appealing to vice-chancellors and officials of four universities, students across the state ran a viral campaign on Wednesday, asking them not to hold examinations together for two semesters. Degree, post graduate, diploma and pharmacy students held placards and requested authorities of Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University (erstwhile Bengaluru Central University), VTU, and RGUHS to cancel the odd semester exams.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), that spearheaded the campaign, said that the students are of the opinion that they cannot write two semester papers in a month. A delegation also visited Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Students demanded to be evaluated through an internal assessment or some other scientific standard, instead of conducting last semester exams. They also demanded free vaccine for all students before offline classes start.

AIDSO said that the decision on examination should be taken democratically, after consultation with stakeholders, students and by forming a committee of educational experts.Memorandums were also submitted to KR Puram Degree, Maharani Degree, Peenya Degree and UVCE, SKSJIT Engineering college among others.