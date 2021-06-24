STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Can’t write two semesters exams: Students

A delegation also visited Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appealing to vice-chancellors and officials of four universities, students across the state ran a viral campaign on Wednesday, asking them not to hold examinations together for two semesters. Degree, post graduate, diploma and pharmacy students held placards and requested authorities of Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University (erstwhile Bengaluru Central University), VTU, and RGUHS to cancel the odd semester exams.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), that spearheaded the campaign, said that the students are of the opinion that they cannot write two semester papers in a month. A delegation also visited Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Students demanded to be evaluated through an internal assessment or some other scientific standard, instead of conducting last semester exams. They also demanded free vaccine for all students before offline classes start.

AIDSO said that the decision on examination should be taken democratically, after consultation with stakeholders, students and by forming a committee of educational experts.Memorandums were also submitted to KR Puram Degree, Maharani Degree, Peenya Degree and UVCE, SKSJIT Engineering college among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp