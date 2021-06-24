IBM-IISc jointly starts Hybrid Cloud lab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IBM and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab on Wednesday to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in the area.The lab is located at the IISc campus in the city, where students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM research scientists.

Cutting edge research is expected to help organisations leverage hybrid cloud potential. “The IBM-IISc lab will bring together two leading research organisations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for hybrid cloud research, in India, for India and the world,” said Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India.

Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc expressed excitement in “making the joint research findings open source and accessible to a wide community which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud.”