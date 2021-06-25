STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Axing trees: 20 more days to have your say

Citizens said they now have the time to visit the site and assess the ground situation, before giving valid reasons for or against the proposal. 

Tree Felling

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens, conservationists and experts who are keen to put forth their suggestions or objections to the Karnataka Forest Department and minor irrigation department, regarding the chopping down of 6,316 trees at Singanayakanahalli lake site, now have 20 more days to do so.

According to a notification issued by the forest department, the time to file objections was ten days earlier and had come to an end on Thursday. Owing to the pandemic and people’s inability to visit the site to assess the ground situation, citizens, NGOs, conservationists and activists approached the forest department on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding more time. 

Accepting the request, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjai Mohan, directed Chief Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban B Venkatesh, to extend the time by 20 days. Following this, the extension was immediately issued.Citizens said they now have the time to visit the site and assess the ground situation, before giving valid reasons for or against the proposal. 

As per the notification, the minor irrigation department has proposed to axe down all the trees near the lake and its catchment area to desilt it and increase its depth and connect it to the other 25 water bodies under the Hebbal- Nagawara Lake project. Conservationists and activists against the project have received support from Greta Thunberg and actress-turned-politician Ramya. The activists have also started an online petition against the axing of trees and are collecting data to file a petition in the high court. 

An official from the forest department said the trees will not be axed soon after the notification ends. “The objections and suggestions will be sent to the minor irrigation department and to the tree officer of Bengaluru and high court-constituted expert committee. Objections and suggestions from minor irrigation department will also be obtained and sent to the tree officer and the expert committee, after which the final decision will be taken.” he said. 

