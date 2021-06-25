STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP: Aggressive contact tracing to contain Covid-19

On the Delta Plus variant, he said that genome sequencing to find more variants will be given importance in the future and aggressive primary contact tracing was being done.

Published: 25th June 2021

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases.

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said Covid-19 patients in home isolation will be closely monitored and also authorities will keep a close watch on primary contacts of  patients. This comes in the wake of the state reporting cases of Delta Plus variant.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, “The issue of whether to continue with home isolation or not is being discussed by experts and the government. Until they arrive at a decision, we will continue to keep a close watch on those in home isolation.” He added that the death rate of those dying in home isolation was less.

On the Delta Plus variant, he said that genome sequencing to find more variants will be given importance in the future and aggressive primary contact tracing was being done. On the issue of conducting RT-PCR tests on those coming from Mysuru--- where three more Delta Plus variant cases have been detected--- Gupta said random tests were being conducted.  

