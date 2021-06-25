STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injured biker in Bengaluru seeks ban on manja

A motorist was severely injured after a manja, which fell down, slit his throat was on his way from a bank in Adugodi on Wednesday.  

The biker requested to ban manja as it poses a threat to birds and humans alike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A motorist was severely injured after a manja, which fell down, slit his throat was on his way from a bank in Adugodi on Wednesday. He held his hand against the thread and injured two of his fingers. He was hospitalised and the video of his treatment went viral on social media. However, no police case has been registered in this regard.   

The injured, who claims to be an employee of a private firm, said in the video, “I was wearing a helmet. The manja got wrapped around my neck and I tried to pull it out, injuring my fingers.” The government and BBMP officials need to ban manja since it can kill birds and be dangerous for humans too, he appealed in the video.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said they weren’t aware of the incident and are still confused if the traffic police should file a case or law and order. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said there is already a ban on the usage of manja and there are rules related to to it also. “We will take action against the buyer and the seller. The matter will be investigated,” he added.

manja road accident Bengaluru 
