At 614, Bengaluru reports lowest number of new Covid cases so far

The state, which was at the second spot in terms of highest positive cases in the country, has now come down to number three, after Kerala has overtaken the state.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to conduct COVID-19 test, in Bengaluru

A health worker waits to conduct COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru logged the lowest number of new cases so far, with only 614 on Friday, ever since the second wave set in. Karnataka too saw low numbers with 3,310 new cases . The state, which was at the second spot in terms of highest positive cases in the country, has now come down to number three, after Kerala has overtaken the state.

Currently, there are over 60,000,00-plus Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while Kerala has reported 28,65,872 cases and Karnataka with 28,26,754 cases. However, Karnataka’s active cases are still higher than Kerala with 1,07,195 cases and Kerala has 1,00,234 cases. However, Maharashtra’s active cases are 1,21,767. The positivity rate of the state has been seeing a downward trend, from 8.65% on June 15 to 8.54% on June 21 and 8.46% on June 24 and June 25 with 8.43%. Meanwhile on Friday, the state reported 114 deaths.

