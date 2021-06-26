Bengaluru's index app for Covid-19 management recognised by Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The index app in the COVID-19 management portal developed by the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the state war room last year was recognised and awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Smart Cities Mission in Delhi on Friday.

Bengaluru was recognised for its innovation in the time of crisis during the first wave for Covid-19. The index app was first conceptualised on June 19 in the first wave and it was created not just to talk to other apps and portals but also to ensure quick recognition of patients and to help in bed allocation.

Explaining the app, a BBMP official said, it's the first of its kind in India and it was shared with other cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune also.

"The index app would pick up information of patients from the ICMR portal, give them a unique identification number and track every action from the time the person was tested positive till the time the patient was discharged from hospital, or recovered at a Covid care centre, or home isolation or was declared dead. Over time, the app has been improved and work is still being done. Normally tracking and allocating a bed used to take 2-3 days, but once we went online it was done in 6-7 hours initially to in one hour's time now, or even quicker. The recognition is very encouraging as it was created on the go and was also criticised by many, but innovation and improvement has helped," the official said.

Former BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar in whose time it was created said it is an honour that the war room and the app was recognised and appreciated.

Earlier last year, the war room was recognised by the World Economic Forum and the Ministry of housing and urban affairs under the ease of living index.

The BBMP officials and the members of the task force working in BBMP and state war room are now hoping that next year they will get an award or recognition for the bed allocation portal and the other networks they have created.

Another official from the team who worked on the portal said the document and model prepared for managing the state and BBMP war room has been shared by the ministry with other cities to study and for them to choose the best practices. It was based on the BBMP model that the chief secretary had replicated it for the state war room and to other districts.

As part of 6th Anniversary of Smart Cities Mission of Government of India;

1. Tumakuru Smart City bagged third place in Indian Smartcity Awards Contest ISAC Project Award for the project Digital Library Solution.

2. Bengaluru Smart City bagged ISAC Covid Innovation Award for good management and implementation of solutions for controlling covid in the city.



3. Bengaluru Smart City is frontrunner in offering paid internships to fresh graduates to enhance their professional development.

4. Bengaluru Smart City has been rated with Three Stars and a score of 1271/2800 points, under the Climate Smart Cities Assessment 2.0