Drugs worth Rs 50 crore to be destroyed Saturday

The Government Railway Police will also destroy 298 kilograms of ganja and 1 kg of Brown sugar recovered from railway stations and trains across Karnataka on Saturday morning. 

Published: 26th June 2021 06:45 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, narcotic substances worth over Rs 50.23 crore seized by the police will be destroyed in all the districts, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that police heads of all the districts will destroy the psychotropic substances seized in the last 12 months. “This will be done as per prescribed procedure at all district headquarters, in the presence of committees as per the court orders,” he added.

He said that in 2020, 4,066 cases were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 persons, and the drugs being destroyed now are part of those seizures. 

For the first time in India, a case under PIT NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Trafficking of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance) Act was registered in the state, he said. “It will be difficult for those booked under this Act to obtain bail,” he added.

“Our war against drugs and psychotropic substances continues. Because of Covid, we will continue to spread awareness through social media platforms on the occasion and throughout the year. At the same time, police action against traffickers will be further intensified,” Bommai said.

A top railway source said, “These are seizures since 2006.  They will be burnt at the incinerators at KIADB Industrial Area in Dobbaspet. The necessary permission has been obtained from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.”

The work will be carried out by Ramky Enviro Engineers Private Limited. The drugs which will be destroyed include over 23,829 kgs of ganja, 161 kgs of opium, 6.15 kg of hashish, 5.262 kgs of charas and others.

