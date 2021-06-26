STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more arrested over murder of BJP ex-corporator Rekha Kadiresh in Bengaluru

A police officer said that based on a tip-off, a special team nabbed Purushottam, Ajay and Stephen in the outskirts of the city. Five accused including two prime accused have been arrested so far.

Published: 26th June 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers inspect the spot where former BBMP corporator Rekha Kadiresh (right) was murdered in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cottonpet police on Saturday arrested three more assailants in connection with the murder of BJP ex-corporator Rekha Kadiresh.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, a special team nabbed Purushottam, Ajay and Stephen in the outskirts of the city. Five accused including two prime accused have been arrested so far.

The investigation officer said that Purushotham damaged a CCTV camera during the murder while Stephen and Ajay tried to attack passersby who came to rescue Rekha when she was hacked to death.

On Friday, cops had opened fire at two assailants involved in the murder of the former corporator of Chalavadipalya BBMP ward. Two police personnel were injured as the men allegedly attacked them with a dagger in a bid to escape.

Police sources said that teams headed by eight police inspectors were formed to nab the assailants, soon after the murder on Thursday. The teams started gathering information about the assailants both through ground intelligence and technical assistance.

Around 50 people were questioned as part of the probe and four persons, who happened to be relatives of the deceased, were detained for questioning.

