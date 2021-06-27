STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY plans Basavanna statue at Vidhana Soudha

The letter to the secretary, signed by the CM on June 9, reached the office of the Kannada and Culture Department three days ago.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed Kannada and Culture Department to submit a proposal on installing a statue of 12 century social reformer Basavanna on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

The letter to the secretary, signed by the CM on June 9, reached the office of the Kannada and Culture Department three days ago. Commenting on it, a Department official said, “Though the idea is good, it needs to be examined legally. About five years ago, the Supreme Court had issued orders that no new statues can be installed in any public places.

The issue will be discussed with Kannada and Culture Department minister Aravind Limbavalli and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa before taking the final decision.” Regarding the statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being installed at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, the official said it was an old one which was reinstalled.

“There are already many statues in and around the premises,” the officer pointed out.  The government has already undertaken the construction of the Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan at the cost of Rs 500 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Basavanna Vidhana Soudha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp