BSY plans Basavanna statue at Vidhana Soudha

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed Kannada and Culture Department to submit a proposal on installing a statue of 12 century social reformer Basavanna on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

The letter to the secretary, signed by the CM on June 9, reached the office of the Kannada and Culture Department three days ago. Commenting on it, a Department official said, “Though the idea is good, it needs to be examined legally. About five years ago, the Supreme Court had issued orders that no new statues can be installed in any public places.

The issue will be discussed with Kannada and Culture Department minister Aravind Limbavalli and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa before taking the final decision.” Regarding the statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being installed at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, the official said it was an old one which was reinstalled.

“There are already many statues in and around the premises,” the officer pointed out. The government has already undertaken the construction of the Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan at the cost of Rs 500 crore.