Drive-through Covid vaccine initiative a breeze for Bengaluru citizens

In all, 1,120 people got vaccinated. They had to drive to the mall parking lot, and were inoculated while sitting in their vehicles.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:35 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent initiative of drive-through vaccination seems to have become a hit with many opting for it instead of visiting hospitals and primary health centres, and putting themselves at risk of infection.

An NGO, The Helping Hands National Welfare and Charitable Trust, held one such drive at Forum Mall in Koramangala in association with Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar and AlterEgo Studios, from Thursday till Saturday. First, it was planned for only two days, but was extended by a day, with an increase in demand.

In all, 1,120 people got vaccinated. They had to drive to the mall parking lot, and were inoculated while sitting in their vehicles. Both Covaxin and Covishield were available, and one had to choose and pay before getting vaccinated.

The registrations were done through CoWin and WhatsApp to avoid crowding. Tables and chairs too were kept at the spot, and those who wanted it got down from their vehicles for vaccination. Syed Ummer Hashim, joint president, The Helping Hands, said, “We tied up with the mall and hospital, which made it easier. As we were told that many were hesitant to go to hospitals, we decided to arrange the drive. We will soon organise another campaign, if everything goes well.”

A 46-year-old businessman from BTM Layout, who got vaccinated at the mall, said, “The process was faster and smoother. I was past my second dose deadline, as I was scared to go to a hospital. Soon after I got to know about drive-through vaccination, I registered. Such drives make it easier for people.”

ACT Fibernet donates 5K vaccines
Internet provider ACT Fibernet donated more than 5,000 vaccines at a camp conducted in Mathikere on Saturday. The vaccination drive was organised at Sri Venkateshawara School in Mathikere, and launched by Dr C N Ashwath Narayana foundation. So far, private companies have donated 12 lakh vaccines, as against the government’s aim to get 30 lakh jabs from them in the form of donations.

