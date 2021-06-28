STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority introduces maintenance charges for new layouts

The billing would be made annually, along with the property tax charges levied annually and has been done in the recently issued bill.

Published: 28th June 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning this financial year, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has introduced maintenance charges ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 300, for its recently developed and upcoming layouts. The amount varies depending on the property dimensions.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express, "This fee will only apply to the five layouts that are with BDA and are yet to be handed over to BBMP after completion. Owners of flats as well as sites need to pay these maintenance charges."

The billing would be made annually, along with the property tax charges levied annually and has been done in the recently issued bill.

The cess being levied will be used for street lights, garbage clearance and other maintenance activity, he said. This will apply to the BDA layouts in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Arkavathy, Sir M Visvesvaraiah, Banashankari Stage VI and Anjanapura. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority BDA layouts
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp