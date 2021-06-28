Bangalore Development Authority introduces maintenance charges for new layouts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning this financial year, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has introduced maintenance charges ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 300, for its recently developed and upcoming layouts. The amount varies depending on the property dimensions.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express, "This fee will only apply to the five layouts that are with BDA and are yet to be handed over to BBMP after completion. Owners of flats as well as sites need to pay these maintenance charges."

The billing would be made annually, along with the property tax charges levied annually and has been done in the recently issued bill.

The cess being levied will be used for street lights, garbage clearance and other maintenance activity, he said. This will apply to the BDA layouts in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Arkavathy, Sir M Visvesvaraiah, Banashankari Stage VI and Anjanapura.