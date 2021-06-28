STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Habba to mark founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's birth from 2022

Starting next year, the Karnataka government will organise a three-day cultural festival to mark Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s birth anniversary.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting next year, the Karnataka government will organise a three-day cultural festival to mark Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's birth anniversary. It will be celebrated as 'Bengaluru Habba', announced Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is pulling all stops to emerge as the next big Vokkaliga leader in BJP.

He is also the vice-chairperson of the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority. The announcement was made on Sunday during an event to celebrate the 512th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

On the occasion, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa released a postal envelope bearing the portraits of Kempegowda, and also relaunched the construction work of Kempegowda Study Centre on Jnanabharati campus.

"A 108 ft statue of Kempegowda, for which the chief minister had laid the foundation stone last year, was to be erected by now at the Kempegowda International Airport. But it has been delayed due to COVID. The work on the bronze statue is in progress at Noida (Ram Sutar workstation) and it will be installed by February next year. A central theme park, spread over 23 acres depicting the history of Nadaprabhu’s lifetime, will also come up at KIA," said Ashwath Narayan.

The government has identified 46 spots as Kempegowda heritage sites and develop them on priority to create a tourism circuit, he added. “Kempegowda was a visionary and a progressive thinker. His plans for building Bengaluru about 500 years ago stand testimony to the insights he had on urban development and administration,” said Yediyurappa.

