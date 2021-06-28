STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda distributes Rs 1 lakh to COVID victims' kin in Bengaluru

UDD minister Byrati Basavaraj said that CM BS Yediyurappa would participate in a programme shortly where 400-plus families of Covid victims would be identified and given cheques of Rs 1 lakh each.

Published: 28th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday distributed Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of families of those who had died due to COVID, at an elaborate function in KR Puram, Bengaluru. In all, 118 persons who were identified as being the next of kin of Covid victims, were given the cheques.

The amount of Rs 1.18 crore was borne by realtor-turned-politician, UDD minister Byrati Basavaraj. Basavaraj said that CM BS Yediyurappa would participate in a programme shortly where 400-plus families of Covid victims would be identified and given cheques of Rs 1 lakh each.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government had got funeral rites and asti-visarjan done as per traditional norms for more than 1,600 unclaimed bodies of CoOVID victims. He said he had personally participated on behalf of the state government.

Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai appreciated Byrati Basavaraj for also distributing about 1 lakh food kits in his constituency.

