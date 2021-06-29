STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cool and comfy this monsoon

Be it for a brunch or a girls’ night-out, make a statement this season with bright, loose and breathable fabrics. Designers tell us how

Published: 29th June 2021 06:31 AM

Designs by Anushree Reddy and Dipti Mrinalini

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every season gives us a reason to flaunt our style. And, the monsoon this year is no different. Though most of us are still working from home, Bengalurueans are ready to step out and flaunt the latest styles. Be it for a brunch or a girls’ outing, make a statement this season with bright, loose and breathable fabrics. It is as simple as pairing your linen trousers with a loose top or choosing a brightcoloured kurta and accentuating it with classy jewellery. Designers tell us more on how to go about making our wardrobes monsoon-friendly. Dipti Mrinalini, a sustainable fashion designer, is all for including breathable, natural fabrics in one’s wardrobe.

“You may have worn light cotton or linen sleeveless outfits on bright, sunny days. Throw in some fun accessories like a scarf or a shrug; and you have a monsoon outfit,” she says. Earthy and darker shades paired with contrasting colours are the go-to for rainy days. Team up your dark anklelength dress with a light-coloured jacket. “The slush stains won’t show up on dark colours.

In fact, darker shades trap heat and keep you warm,” Mrinalini says. As these are cloudy days, add bold colours through accessories and makeup. Add a pop of red to your earrings, bracelets and anklets, she says. Designer Anushree Reddy suggests that the best way to stay fashionable on a rainy day is by wearing light and flowing silhouettes which are extremely comfortable. “Dresses, loose kurtas and kaftans work best in monsoon. Crepes or chiffons, or anything that’s quick-dry, are the best options.

Loose outfits look simple and appealing,” she says. Pick something from a softer colour palette, with minimal prints or light florals. “This season kurtas and loose casual dresses are trending. Make sure to keep the ensemble light and minimal. Avoid flashy jewellery because that will be difficult to manage. The rains may even damage the jewellery. Instead, go for something simpler -- like a pair of small earrings or a delicate pendant or bracelet,” says Reddy. Lastly, keep your outfit right up to your ankles.

“Yes, full length dresses and skirts are a great pick, but don’t make the mistake of using them, with a pair of heels, on a rainy day. Also, go for flats or wedges which are more comfortable,” she says. Syeda Heena, who owns couture label, Heenabh, loves bright colours for this season. “Lose outfits are always comfortable for any age group. These days we get monsoonfriendly outfits. While poppy colours are in this season, pair your A-line outfits with gumboots,” she says.

