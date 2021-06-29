STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Encroachments removed, water to flow into Bengaluru lakes

Farmers, residents had blocked path of KC Valley Lift Irrigation project

Published: 29th June 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A thick growth of eucalyptus trees and other vegetation was removed between Muthanallur and Singena Agrahara lakes on Monday | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major step to ensure that areas on Bengaluru’s outskirts benefit from the KC Valley Lift Irrigation project, Revenue and Survey department officials on Monday started removing encroachments by local farmers and natural blockages along the valley.

The project aims to pump 120 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of treated water from KC Valley to rejuvenate nearly-dry 65 lakes in Anekal taluk and two lakes in Kanakapura. “The water will be pumped first to Gattahalli Lake and through the Rajakaluve to Huskur Lake. It will then go to Singena Agrahara Lake and finally to Muthanallur Lake, where a pumping station will dispatch water to 65 lakes in Anekal,” explained social activist Capt Santhosh Kumar.

He played a key role in highlighting that encroachments need to be removed and raising the issue with government departments frequently. “A thick growth of eucalyptus trees and other vegetation neglected over the years was removed today in the 150-metre stretch between Muthanallur and Singena Agrahara lakes,” he said. Another 1.4 km stretch between the two lakes will be taken up next week.

“It will take 25 days to clear all encroachments up to Gattahalli Lake. After that water can flow freely along the four lakes and it will offer a new lease of life to Anekal taluk by boosting the groundwater table,” Capt Santhosh Kumar said.

Anekal Tahsildar P Dinesh said four government agencies -- Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Revenue departments and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board – are facilitating the project. “A number of earthmovers were used today to clear the blocked path,” he said.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said, “A survey is being conducted to identify the extent of encroachments everywhere. They need to be removed first and fencing done,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp