Encroachments removed, water to flow into Bengaluru lakes

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major step to ensure that areas on Bengaluru’s outskirts benefit from the KC Valley Lift Irrigation project, Revenue and Survey department officials on Monday started removing encroachments by local farmers and natural blockages along the valley.

The project aims to pump 120 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of treated water from KC Valley to rejuvenate nearly-dry 65 lakes in Anekal taluk and two lakes in Kanakapura. “The water will be pumped first to Gattahalli Lake and through the Rajakaluve to Huskur Lake. It will then go to Singena Agrahara Lake and finally to Muthanallur Lake, where a pumping station will dispatch water to 65 lakes in Anekal,” explained social activist Capt Santhosh Kumar.

He played a key role in highlighting that encroachments need to be removed and raising the issue with government departments frequently. “A thick growth of eucalyptus trees and other vegetation neglected over the years was removed today in the 150-metre stretch between Muthanallur and Singena Agrahara lakes,” he said. Another 1.4 km stretch between the two lakes will be taken up next week.

“It will take 25 days to clear all encroachments up to Gattahalli Lake. After that water can flow freely along the four lakes and it will offer a new lease of life to Anekal taluk by boosting the groundwater table,” Capt Santhosh Kumar said.

Anekal Tahsildar P Dinesh said four government agencies -- Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Revenue departments and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board – are facilitating the project. “A number of earthmovers were used today to clear the blocked path,” he said.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said, “A survey is being conducted to identify the extent of encroachments everywhere. They need to be removed first and fencing done,” he added.