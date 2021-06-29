NITI Aayog pushes Karnataka to fast-track development goals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanyukta Samaddar, Advisor to NITI Aayog, visited Karnataka on Monday as part of a two-day workshop on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Samaddar has been visiting various states to hold sensitisation workshops.

Samaddar presented a copy of the SDG India Index to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and held discussions with officials, urging the administration to take up focused action on high-priority SDGs.

The NITI Aayog advisor is scheduled to hold meetings with officials of various departments at the Vikasa Soudha till Tuesday to discuss Karnataka’s target achievement and provide inputs on how other states are tackling development concerns on various fronts.

The focus of her visits is to sensitise state governments towards Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) measures. States are being encouraged to avoid overlapping deprivations and focus on priority areas

for action at national, state and district levels to implement initiatives to alleviate poverty.

During her visit, Samaddar highlighted that Karnataka’s Index score on SDG had improved from 66 in 2019 to 72 in 2020, putting the state ahead in the ‘frontrunner’ category.