SC to panel: Submit report on Shivaram Karanth Layout

The court has now asked us to scrutinise the files pertaining to them and submit our report.

A file picture of Shivaram Karanth Layout allotees in front of BDA office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has directed the three-member committee it had formed to identify lawful constructions in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout before August 3, 2018, to scrutinise files on layouts which have already come up inside it with Bangalore Development Authority ’s approval, Committee members said on Monday.

Former High Court judge Justice A V Chandrashekhar is the Committee chairman. Briefing newspersons at their office inside the BDA head office on Monday, Jayakar Jerome said, “A total of 17 layouts have come up inside it with the approval of the BDA.

The court has now asked us to scrutinise the files pertaining to them and submit our report. BDA had informed the court in an earlier hearing (April 12, 2021) that they had already given approval for these layouts.” Jerome said the committee hoped to send their report to the court within two months.

He also said that two of the five help desks which had been set up to enable landowners in the layout to submit their documents will begin functioning from July 1. “The desks at Medi Agrahara and Somashettihalli will become operational initially. The others will also be opened gradually,” he said. The helps desks were closed due to the surge in Covid cases.

Asked about it, a top BDA official said they had given approval to layout plans given by developers for 12 layouts and not 17. “It has already got our approval. Some have built houses on them and some have not. They need to be treated as legal properties only as we have only given them the green signal,” he said.

