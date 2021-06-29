Setting it up

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is no doubt that films on science-fiction, medieval fantasies or superheroes are popular now. And this is giving birth to new technologies to aid the storytelling. Take, for instance, virtual production, where one doesn’t require a green screen or a grand set. Computerised 3D sets, LED displays and video walls are helping filmmakers cut costs. In fact, DNEG, a VFX and animation company that won the Oscar and BAFTA awards for its VFX work in the Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, is expanding its footprint in Bengaluru.

They will be contributing to a variety of high-profile international projects across feature films, OTT series, and animation films. Virtual production is slowly becoming a sought-after method, according to tech experts. But what exactly is it? Michael Grobe, a senior VFX supervisor at DNEG, explains that virtual production helps recreate the environment using software tools and engines, which can display virtual ecosystems. “It gives a seamless integration to actors whose actions are captured in a virtual environment.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a lot of production houses have switched to virtual production,” says Grobe, who has worked as a VFX supervisor in Lord of the Rings, Pacific Rim Uprising and Inferno. Think of virtual production as an upgrade to using a green screen. Deepu Kumar, founder of Pro Digital Labs, which provides audio visual solutions, explains, “The difference in virtual production is there is a scene-to-scene visual captured on virtual displays like LED walls or video walls and the actors can visualise the sequence before them and enact the scene. With the green screen, you will know how the sequence has panned out only in the post-production process.”

The company has a virtual production setup at their experience centre here in the city. Kannada film producer Pushkar Malikarjuniah is collaborating with Kumar to launch a news channel later in December. “In newsrooms, we will have giant video walls in place of a green screen. Through computerised graphics, we can create virtual models that will reflect on the video walls. For example, a model of the Vidhana Soudha will allow the news anchor to present through the virtual display of the building’s interiors, which gives it a realistic look,” says Malikarjuniah.

According to Kumar, costs can also be cut by creating 3D or computerised sets instead of erecting large sets. “The former is more compatible with virtual production. Through a camera sensor, the filmmakers can track the movement of actors and the movement is reflected on the virtual displays in real time. Rendering the scene is faster and you save money too,” explains Kumar. Calling it a “shiny new toy”, Grobe says, “We cannot say virtual production is the future as technologies keep evolving, but certainly it is one of the tools we have at our disposal.”