STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sister-in-law plotted murder of ex-corporator Rekha Kadiresh: Cops

Police sources said Mala had problems with Rekha for several years.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers inspect the spot where former BBMP corporator Rekha Kadiresh (right) was murdered in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police, probing the murder of former corporator Rekha Kadiresh, have found out that her sister-in-law Mala, who was arrested on Sunday, allegedly masterminded the crime, as Rekha was a hurdle to her aspirations of fielding her own family members in the upcoming BBMP polls. 
Mala is the elder sister of Rekha’s husband, Kadiresh, a former corporator who was murdered in 2018. She was arrested along with her son, Arul, in connection with the murder and they have been taken into police custody till July 2. 

Police sources said Mala had problems with Rekha for several years. Mala’s aspiration to field her daughter or daughter-in-law in the upcoming BBMP election added fuel to her hatred, as she thought it would be impossible to field them if Rekha is alive.

“Mala was jealous about Rekha’s growing clout in the area and strong connections with BJP leaders. She thought Rekha was a hurdle to her aspirations, and hence, decided to finish her,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Peter, Kadiresh’s Man Friday when he was alive, was also disgruntled as Rekha did not treat him the way she did when her husband was alive. Mala convinced Peter, who was already facing murder charges, to eliminate Rekha.

“Mala and Peter had joined hands against their common enemy. While Peter planned the murder and roped in some boys to assist him, Mala, who gave them supari (contract), had promised a huge sum and assured to bear their legal expenses if caught,” the officer said. Polce are now looking for the other accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha Kadiresh
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp