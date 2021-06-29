Sister-in-law plotted murder of ex-corporator Rekha Kadiresh: Cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police, probing the murder of former corporator Rekha Kadiresh, have found out that her sister-in-law Mala, who was arrested on Sunday, allegedly masterminded the crime, as Rekha was a hurdle to her aspirations of fielding her own family members in the upcoming BBMP polls.

Mala is the elder sister of Rekha’s husband, Kadiresh, a former corporator who was murdered in 2018. She was arrested along with her son, Arul, in connection with the murder and they have been taken into police custody till July 2.

Police sources said Mala had problems with Rekha for several years. Mala’s aspiration to field her daughter or daughter-in-law in the upcoming BBMP election added fuel to her hatred, as she thought it would be impossible to field them if Rekha is alive.

“Mala was jealous about Rekha’s growing clout in the area and strong connections with BJP leaders. She thought Rekha was a hurdle to her aspirations, and hence, decided to finish her,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Peter, Kadiresh’s Man Friday when he was alive, was also disgruntled as Rekha did not treat him the way she did when her husband was alive. Mala convinced Peter, who was already facing murder charges, to eliminate Rekha.

“Mala and Peter had joined hands against their common enemy. While Peter planned the murder and roped in some boys to assist him, Mala, who gave them supari (contract), had promised a huge sum and assured to bear their legal expenses if caught,” the officer said. Polce are now looking for the other accused.