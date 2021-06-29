STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Standing for change

Meet the two young Bengalureans, Sia Godika and Lakshya Subodh, who received The Diana Award on Monday, for being the change they want to see

Published: 29th June 2021

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  One size may not fit all. However, difficult times demand timely actions that go beyond size and fitting. Holds true for this young ‘sole warrior’ Sia Godika, who is helping the needy across Bengaluru with refurbished footwear. Her mission of ‘donating a sole to save a soul’ is one of the reasons she has be en awarded The Diana Award, which recognises her social action and humanitarian efforts. She embarked on this journey after observing the underprivileged section of society walking barefoot. “According to WHO, over 1 billion people worldwide suffer from foot diseases due to lack of footwear. In India, 88 million people cannot afford footwear, which leads to health problems.

This was the genesis of this idea,” says 14-year-old Godika. Godika has collected over 15,000 pairs of footwear since November 2019 when she first started the initiative. As the famous line goes, charity begins at home, and this is how Godika’s story began. “My parents and I were the first ones to donate our unused footwear.

Then I approached apartment complexes and gated communities, requesting them to do the same. As the drive caught public attention, I collaborated with social organisations like Ploggers’ Army, Robin Hood Army and the Rotary Club. We have now got nearly 50 volunteers in the team,” says Godika. She has also collaborated with a cobbler services company to refurbish the footwear. Furthermore, she has her own warehouse in Koramangala where she segregates the footwear into different boxes.

“We get slippers, sandals, football shoes, men’s wear and women’s wear which are later segregated into different boxes. We have slum dwellers who actually do this work. This way we are also creating employment opportunities for them,” says Godika, who is now planning to extend the collection drives to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Making the initiative global, she also aims to expand to Africa soon.

