Bannerghatta Biological Park to raise awareness on rare butterfly

BENGALURU: The Central Zoo Authority of India has identified Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) to host the 16th week of the Aazadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, to conduct awareness on a Schedule 1 protected species, the Malabar banded swallowtail Butterfly.

“Due to its high endemicity, the species is currently not housed in any zoo. However, zoos in India are now experimenting with establishing butterfly parks with common species that are popular,” BBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh said.