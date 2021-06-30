STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops question Bengaluru gym trainer over cheating bid

In his complaint, Koushik, a private IT firm employee, has alleged that Kumar extorted money from him on the pretext of helping him develop six-pack abs in a short period of time.

Published: 30th June 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Tuesday questioned a 34-year-old gym trainer, over allegations of cheating his techie friend to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, after promising the latter of helping him get six-pack abs in a short period of time.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by Koushik K (26), a notice was issued to Mohan Kumar, who runs Empower Gym in Hosakerehalli.

During the investigation, police learnt that Koushik decided to help Kumar run the gym, which was facing losses amidst the pandemic. Kumar, who himself was in financial crisis, told Koushik that they would share the profits after a few months. "After questioning Kumar, we have asked him to submit bank transaction details and the partnership agreement as part of the investigation," the officer added.

In his complaint, Koushik, a private IT firm employee, has alleged that Kumar extorted money from him on the pretext of helping him develop six-pack abs in a short period of time.

Koushik paid Rs 3,000 as joining fees for three months. He additionally paid Rs 15,000 for supplements and spent another Rs 62,000 towards a diet package. Soon, Kumar and Koushik became friends. Kumar reportedly shared his financial problems with Koushik and sought Rs 1 lakh. Koushik also took a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh to help Kumar, who convinced him that he would pay back in monthly instalments. Initially, Kumar paid a couple of instalments, before demanding Rs 2 lakh more. But he allegedly stopped paying them thereafter.

When bank staff visited Koushik's house for document verification, his father asked him why he needed the money, to which Koushik replied that he had been helping his gym trainer. When the two met Kumar and asked him to return the money, the latter offered Rs 30,000, requesting more time to return the remaining sum. Unconvinced, Koushik approached police and filed a complaint against Kumar, who has denied the charges.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gym trainer cheating bengaluru cheating case
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp