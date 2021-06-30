STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIM-Bangalore welcomes fresh batch of students online

The IIMB welcomed a group of 25 students for the doctoral programme (PhD) and 11 for the NS Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship (NSR Pre-doc) at the institute.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IIMB welcomed a group of 25 students for the doctoral programme (PhD) and 11 for the NS Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship (NSR Pre-doc) at the institute.To ensure safety of students and faculty members due to the pandemic, the event was held online.The three-day orientation programme for the students that started on Monday will end on Wednesday. Students have been interacting with faculty members and other senior officials of the school on introduction to the programme, learning online, administrative matters, IIMB’s other programmes, centres, facilities, etc.

Of 25 PhD students, 70 per cent are from engineering background, seven are women, a significant number have completed their MBA and 21 have a master’s background.Most of the candidates in the NSR pre-doc programme are engineers, but there are also students with arts background.“Use your learning from PhD to get a good grounding in your field and increase familiarity with your line of research. Second, this will be the most intense phase of your research. So, look at getting the most out of this period in terms of outcome and publications. Third, benchmark yourself against the best PhD students from around the world, including those from IIMB, in terms of quality, productivity and output,” Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB said.

